Security forces kill nine terrorists in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed nine terrorists, including a ring leader, in an intelligence based operation in general area Takwara, Dera Ismail Khan District.

ISPR said the operation was conducted after receiving information regarding presence of the terrorists in the area.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, nine terrorists including ring leader Shireen, were eliminated.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, and besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, was also responsible for martyrdom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, on 20 March 2025.

Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.