Police officers ‘using Honey Trap to kidnap citizens for Ransom’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A shocking plot of abduction in Islamabad was uncovered before Eid as a group of Rawalpindi police personnel are using women to lure and kidnap citizens for ransom.

Reports shared by a local TV said police personnel were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime. The kidnapping operation reportedly involved Rawalpindi police officers Zahid Usman and Afaq, and a woman trapped citizens for ransom.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a large sum of money from the victims’ families. The incident was formally reported to Sangjani police station, and police investigations quickly led to the arrest of Shahid Iqbal, one of the group’s accomplices.

Authorities confirmed that they are continuing to search for the remaining suspects, including the two police officers and their associates.

The involvement of cops in such a crime added to the growing concerns about the integrity of the police force in the region. Authorities are under increasing pressure to address this issue and ensure that law enforcement remains free from corruption.

As the investigation continues, public safety remains a major concern, and officials are urging the public to remain vigilant.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

