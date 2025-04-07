Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2025: All you need to know here

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – An exciting opportunity is knocking at the doors as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced launch of the Talent Hunt Program to pick and nurture young sports talent across the region.

The Talent Hunt program offers platform for aspiring athletes to prove themselves and take their sports careers to the next level. In recent meeting, the Punjab Chief Minister directed concerned departments to develop a detailed plan for the Talent Hunt Program, which will provide equal chances for all athletes, including a strong focus on supporting women in sports.

The program is designed to give youth a chance to show their abilities, regardless of gender, and to help them progress in their chosen sports.

Chief Minister termed it as golden opportunity for youth to step forward and showcase their talents to a wider audience, as the provincial government aimed to ensure that every athlete, whether male or female, receives the support they need to excel and succeed.

Where to Apply

The government of Punjab is yet to share more details about selection of the candidates. Please follow the directions shared by official sources to avoid misinformation.

Talent Hunt Program will provide further opportunities for young people to gain experience in the sports sector.

With a focus on empowering youth and enhancing Punjab’s sports infrastructure, these initiatives promise to create a vibrant sports ecosystem where young athletes can grow, develop, and prove their potential on a national and international stage.

