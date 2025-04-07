Class 9 Maths Guess papers, Past papers 2025

LAHORE – The annual exams for Class 9 students in Punjab continue, with students preparing for the Mathematics exam scheduled for April 14. The 75-mark exam is divided into two sections – Objective and Subjective – and students will have two hours and thirty minutes to complete the paper.

Daily Pakistan brings guess papers which can be helpful, relying entirely on them may not be the best approach. A comprehensive understanding of the subject matter is crucial for achieving top scores in Mathematics.

Class 9 Maths Model Paper 2025

Define Square matrix & Rectangular matrix Symmetric matrix

Singular & non singular matrix

Irrational numbers

Anti logarithm

Factor theorem & Remainder theorem.

Linear equation

Cartesian plane

Ordered pair

Origin

Co-ordinate geometry

Collinear & non-collinear points

Equilateral triangle & Scalene triangle

Isosceles triangle

Right triangle

Square

A.S.A Postulate

Congruency of triangles

Parallelogram

Bisector of an angle

Right bisector of line segment

Ratio & proportion

Congruent triangles

Similar triangle

Pythagoras theorem

Median of a triangle

Note: • This guess paper consists of the most important questions from exam’s point of view.