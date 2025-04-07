Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Class 9 Maths Guess papers, Past papers 2025

LAHORE – The annual exams for Class 9 students in Punjab continue, with students preparing for the Mathematics exam scheduled for April 14. The 75-mark exam is divided into two sections – Objective and Subjective – and students will have two hours and thirty minutes to complete the paper.

Daily Pakistan brings guess papers which can be helpful, relying entirely on them may not be the best approach. A comprehensive understanding of the subject matter is crucial for achieving top scores in Mathematics.

Class 9 Maths Model Paper 2025

  • Define Square matrix & Rectangular matrix Symmetric matrix
  • Singular & non singular matrix
  • Irrational numbers
  • Anti logarithm
  • Factor theorem & Remainder theorem.
  • Linear equation
  • Cartesian plane
  • Ordered pair
  • Origin
  • Co-ordinate geometry
  • Collinear & non-collinear points
  • Equilateral triangle & Scalene triangle
  • Isosceles triangle
  • Right triangle
  • Square 
  • A.S.A Postulate
  • Congruency of triangles
  • Parallelogram
  • Bisector of an angle
  • Right bisector of line segment
  • Ratio & proportion
  • Congruent triangles
  • Similar triangle
  • Pythagoras theorem
  • Median of a triangle

Note: • This guess paper consists of the most important questions from exam’s point of view. 

