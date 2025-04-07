Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Two workers of beauty parlour raped in Punjab’s Hujra Shah Muqeem

Stage Dancer Raped Murdered In Okara

OKARA – Police have arrested the suspects involved in raping two girls who work at a beauty parlour in Hujra Shah Muqeem area of Punjab.

The action was taken after a case was registered against the suspects named Ali Raza and Ramesh on a complaint filed by the beauty parlour’s owner.

The victims, according to reports, are aged between 13 and 14 and they live their owner. Police have also launched an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, a stage dancer named Chanda Ali was allegedly raped and murdered after she reached Okara to perform at a wedding event.

The incident took place in limits of Gogera police station where unknown men shot her dead and threw her body in fields.

Relatives claimed that Chanada was killed after being raped while police await medical reports for confirmation.

DPO Okara has ordered immediate arrest of the suspects.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

