Journalist Farhan Mallick secures bail in case under PECA Act over anti-state videos

KARACHI – Dissent Pakistani journalist Farhan Mallick has been granted bail in a case filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The District and Sessions Courts Karachi East granted bail to media workers after the submission of surety bonds worth Rs1lac.

Mallick’s counsel argued that the case lacked legal merit, pointing out that no substantial evidence had been presented despite a considerable amount of time passing. He emphasized that a screenshot alone could not serve as the basis for a criminal case.

In previous hearing, the court issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the ongoing investigation.

After being apprehended in PECA Act, Farhan Mallick was re-arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in another case involving the theft of credit card data in his call centres.

This arrest comes just one day after the Karachi based journalist was transferred to judicial remand in an “anti-state” case, in which the FIA had sought continued custody.

Farhan Mallick and two other individuals, faced charges under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 for offenses related to unauthorized data access, electronic forgery, and spoofing.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

