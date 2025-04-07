Matric Students in Pakistan to get new Subjects including Fashion Designing

RAWALPINDI – New subject streams will offer Grade 9 students new choices for future careers in Rawalpindi.

As per latest updates, state-run and private schools in Rawalpindi will roll out 6 new subject streams for Grade 9 admissions for 2025–26 academic year.

This includes Matric in Natural Sciences, Computer Science, Health Science, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, and Arts.

Each of these streams will include five mandatory subjects: Translation of the Quran, English, Urdu, Islamiat, and Pakistan Studies. Additionally, students will be required to take specific subjects related to their chosen stream:

Matric Streams 2025

Stream Subjects Natural Sciences Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics Computer Science Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics Health Science Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Health Science Agriculture Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Agricultural Science

Students promoted from Grade 8 have been given three days to discuss their options with parents before finalizing their choice of stream. Classes for these new academic groups are set to begin on April 11.

This new academic offering is expected to provide students with greater flexibility and specialized knowledge, giving them an edge in their future studies and careers.