Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Matric Students in Pakistan to get new Subjects including Fashion Designing

Matric Students In Pakistan To Get New Subjects Including Fashion Designing

RAWALPINDI – New subject streams will offer Grade 9 students new choices for future careers in Rawalpindi.

As per latest updates, state-run and private schools in Rawalpindi will roll out 6 new subject streams for Grade 9 admissions for 2025–26 academic year.

This includes Matric in Natural Sciences, Computer Science, Health Science, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, and Arts.

Each of these streams will include five mandatory subjects: Translation of the Quran, English, Urdu, Islamiat, and Pakistan Studies. Additionally, students will be required to take specific subjects related to their chosen stream:

Matric Streams 2025

Stream Subjects
Natural Sciences Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
Computer Science Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
Health Science Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Health Science
Agriculture Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Agricultural Science

Students promoted from Grade 8 have been given three days to discuss their options with parents before finalizing their choice of stream. Classes for these new academic groups are set to begin on April 11.

This new academic offering is expected to provide students with greater flexibility and specialized knowledge, giving them an edge in their future studies and careers.

Class 9 Maths Guess papers, Past papers 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, SAR, AED, GBP to PKR – 7 April
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search