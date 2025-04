Nominees unveiled for 23rd LUX Style Awards

KARACHI – The 23rd edition of the prestigious LUX Style Awards will once again honor the brightest stars in fashion, film, music, and television. This year, the prestigious awards show will be held in the first-ever fully digital format, allowing fans and followers to engage with the glitz and glamour from their homes.

The 23rd LUX Style Awards will present Awards in 30 categories, recognizing the best in the four industries.

This year’s ceremony promises to be more engaging and inclusive than ever, with interactive on-ground activities, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and real-time engagement on digital platforms.

The nominees (in alphabetical order) for the 23rd LUX Style Awards are

MUSIC Viewer’s Choice Categories

Most Streamed Song of the Year

– Lesson – Abdullah Khan

– Shikayat – Aur

– Tera Mera Hai Pyar – Ahmed Jahanzeb

– Tu Hai Kahan – Aur

– Wishes – Hasan Raheem, Umair, Talwinder

Singer of the Year

– Ahmed Jahanzeb – Tera Mera Hai Pyar

– Nehaal Naseem – Beqadra

– Sunny Khan Durrani – Geet

– Talha Anjum – Downers At Dusk

– Usama Ali – Long Time No See

Song of the Year

– Bewafaa – Veerays by Gohar e Nayab

– Dhun by Sunny Khan Durrani, Inqalab

– Lesson by Abdullah Khan

– Tu Hai Kahan by Aur

– Wishes by Hasan Raheem, Umair, Talwinder

FILM Viewer’s Choice Categories

Film Actor of the Year (Female)

– Hira Mani – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

– Mehwish Hayat – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

– Ramsha Khan – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

– Romaisa Khan – John

– Syra Yousuf – Babylicious

Film Actor of the Year (Male):

– Ahmed Ali Akbar – Gunjal

– Fawad Khan – Money Back Guarantee

– Muneeb Ali – Sanak

– Sheheryar Munawar – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

– Wahaj Ali – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

Film of the Year:

– Babylicious

– Chikkar

– Gunjal

– John

– Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

Film Playback Song of the Year

– Andhera – Gunjal

– Baaghi – Wakhri

– Chitthiyan – John

– Ding Dung – Gunjal

– Kahaniyaan – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

DRAMA Viewer’s Choice Categories

Best TV Play

– Kuch Ankahi – ARY Digital

– Mein – ARY Digital

– Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha – ARY Digital

– Tere Ishq Ke Naam – ARY Digital

– Tere Bin – Geo Entertainment

Best TV Long Serial

– Baby Baji – ARY Digital

– Dil Hi Tou Hai – ARY Digital

– Ehsaan Faramosh – ARY Digital

– Mayi Ri – ARY Digital

– Sirf Tum – Geo Entertainment

Best TV Actor (Female)

– Ayeza Khan – Mein – ARY Digital

– Hania Aamir – Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha – ARY Digital

– Saba Qamar – Tumharey Husn Kay Naam – Green Entertainment

– Sajal Ali – Kuch Ankahi – ARY Digital

– Yumna Zaidi – Tere Bin – Geo Entertainment

Best TV Actor (Male)

– Bilal Abbas – Kuch Ankahi – ARY Digital

– Hamza Sohail – Fairy Tale 1 – HUM TV

– Imran Abbas – Tumharey Husn Kay Naam – Green Entertainment

– Khushhal Khan – Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri – HUM TV

– Wahaj Ali – Tere Bin – Geo Entertainment

Best OST

– Ankhain – Kabli Pulao – Green Entertainment

– Fairy Tale 1 – Fairy Tale 1 – HUM TV

– Kya Hoti Hai Bewafai – Tere Bin – Geo Entertainment

– Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha – Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha – ARY Digital

– Tumharey Husn Kay Naam – Tumharey Husn Kay Naam – Green Entertainment

Nominees for 23rd LUX Style Awards Jury Choice Awards



DRAMA



Best Ensemble Play:

– Baby Baji – ARY Digital

– Kabli Pulao – Green Entertainment

– Kuch Ankahi – ARY Digital

– Razia – Express TV

– Sar e Rah – ARY Digital

Best TV Actor (Male)

– Ehteshamuddin – Kabli Pulao – Green Entertainment

– Farhan Saeed – Jhok Sarkar – HUM TV

– Khushhal Khan – Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri – HUM TV

– Mikaal Zulfiqar – Jaisay Aapki Marzi – ARY Digital

– Wahaj Ali – Tere Bin – Geo Entertainment

Best TV Actor (Female)

– Iqra Aziz – Mannat Murad – Geo Entertainment

– Ramsha Khan – Jannat Se Aagay – Geo Entertainment

– Saba Qamar – Tumharey Husn Kay Naam – Green Entertainment

– Sabeena Farooq – Kabli Pulao – Green Entertainment

– Yumna Zaidi – Tere Bin – Geo Entertainment

Best TV Director

– Ahmed Bhatti – Sar e Rah – ARY Digital

– Haseeb Hasan – Jannat Se Aagay – Geo Entertainment

– Kashif Nisar – Kabli Pulao – Green Entertainment

– Nadeem Baig – Kuch Ankahi – ARY Digital

– Syed Wajahat Hussain – Mannat Murad – Geo Entertainment

Best TV Play Writer

– Mohammad Ahmed – Kuch Ankahi – ARY Digital

– Nadia Akhtar – Mannat Murad – Geo Entertainment

– Naila Ansari – Jaisay Aapki Marzi – ARY Digital

– Umera Ahmed – Jannat Se Aagay – Geo Entertainment

– Zafar Mairaj – Kabli Pulao – Green Entertainment

Best Emerging Talent TV

– Aina Asif – Mayi Ri – ARY Digital

– Mamya Shajaffar – College Gate – Green Entertainment

– Romaisa Khan – Hadsa – Geo Entertainment

– Samar Abbas – Mayi Ri – ARY Digital

– Shuja Asad – College Gate – Green Entertainment

FASHION Jury Choice Awards

Best Fashion Stylist:

– Hafsa Farooq

– Hussain Ijaz

Fashion forward Brand of the Year:

– Fahad Hussayn

– Hasan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY)

– Hussain Rehar

– Munib Nawaz

– Sania Maskatiya

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year:

– Arshad Khan

– Shainal Parwaiz

– Syed Hussain

– Umar Aziz

Fashion Model of the Year:

– Abeer Asad Khan

– Eesha Asad

– Jaweria Ali

– Sauban Umais

– Suleman Hussain

Fashion Photographer of the Year:

– Aleena Naqvi

– Asad Bin Jawed

– Ayaz Anis

– Gul Ansari

– HM Studio

Fashion Videographer of the Year:

– Furqan Bhatti

– Omer Khalid Butt (OKB Films)

– Usman Mehar Films

Best Emerging Talent

– Abid Bangash

– Amaz Butt

– Ghulam Nabi

– Hussain Rajput

– Maleena Mansoor

FILM Jury Choice Awards

Best Director

– Babar Ali – John

– Nabeel Qureshi – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

– Nadeem Baig – Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

– Shoaib Sultan – Gunjal

– Zaheer Uddin – Chikkar

Film of the Year

– Chikkar – Dareechay Films

– Gunjal – Adur Productions

– John – Vaasil Productions

– Teri Meri Kahaniyaan – SeePrime

– Wakhri – Abid Aziz Merchant, Apoorva Bakshi, Iram Parveen Bilal

MUSIC Jury Choice Awards



Artist of the Year:

– Aur – Tu Hai Kahan

– Bayaan, Rovalio & Sherazam – Sapna

– Hasan Raheem – EP: Maybe, it’s love

– Natasha Noorani – Matlabi – Wakhri Version

– Young Stunners – Benz

Most Stylish Musician of the Year

– Aima Baig in Satrangi

– Faisal Kapadia in Jadu

– Meesha Shafi in Saranjaam

– Talha Anjum in Open Letter

– Bayaan, Rovalio & Sherazam in Sapna

Music Producer of the Year

– Abdullah Kasumbi – Hungama

– Abdullah Siddiqui – Wakhri

– Mekaal Hasan – Chamba Kitni Dur

– Sharif Awan – Music in Covid Times

– Umair – Wishes

With the nomination announcements for Fashion, Film, Music and Television categories, the anticipation and excitement is building up for the 23rd Lux Style Awards. Stay tuned to this space for more.