Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

FIA arrests journalist Farhan Mallick under PECA

Fia Arrests Journalist Farhan Mallick Under Peca

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested senior journalist Farhan Mallick in Karachi during an operation over a case registered under “anti-state propaganda.”

According to FIA, an inquiry against Farhan Mallick was initiated some time ago, which was later converted into a formal case.

FIA apprehended Mallick today when he arrived at the Cyber Crime Circle office to record his statement regarding the charges against him.

Sources from the Cyber Crime unit stated that the registered case includes charges related to anti-state propaganda, along with provisions from the recent PECA Act.

Fia Arrests Journalist Farhan Mallick Under Peca

It is worth noting that, as part of the ongoing inquiry, Mallick had been offloaded multiple times at Karachi Airport while attempting to travel by air.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded Mallick’s immediate release and a transparent investigation into the matter.

“The government must check the overreach of agencies such as the FIA and uphold the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution,” it said.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Mar-2025/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-20-march-2025-gold-price-per-tola-10-grams  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search