Fia Arrests Journalist Farhan Mallick Under Peca

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested senior journalist Farhan Mallick in Karachi during an operation over a case registered under “anti-state propaganda.”

According to FIA, an inquiry against Farhan Mallick was initiated some time ago, which was later converted into a formal case.

FIA apprehended Mallick today when he arrived at the Cyber Crime Circle office to record his statement regarding the charges against him.

Sources from the Cyber Crime unit stated that the registered case includes charges related to anti-state propaganda, along with provisions from the recent PECA Act.

It is worth noting that, as part of the ongoing inquiry, Mallick had been offloaded multiple times at Karachi Airport while attempting to travel by air.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded Mallick’s immediate release and a transparent investigation into the matter.

“The government must check the overreach of agencies such as the FIA and uphold the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution,” it said.