Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 21 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold prices saw upward trajectory and per tola rates remained at an all-time high in Pakistan. On March 21, per tola rate stands at Rs320,800 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs275,034.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 290,000 per tola, 21 karat at 277,600, and 18 Karat at 235,800.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs320,800 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs275,034

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi