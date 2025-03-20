Man sentenced to 25 years for raping own daughter in Karachi

KARACHI – An Additional District and Sessions Judge in Central Karachi sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting his own daughter.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs200,000 and handed him an additional 7 years of hard labor for issuing threats.

According to Prosecutor Hina Naz, the accused assaulted his daughter at their home in 2020. The girl informed her mother, but no action was taken.

The accused repeatedly abused his daughter, and a few months later, she gave birth to a child. When she told her mother that the baby was her father’s, the mother attacked her husband.

The prosecutor added that the girl later shared her ordeal with a man named Waris on Facebook. After learning everything, Waris agreed to marry her.

Following their marriage, the victim, along with her husband, filed a case against her father at New Karachi police station. In court, she testified against him.

The court stated that DNA evidence also confirmed the crime.