Saim Ayub declared fit ahead of PSL 2025

Saim Ayub Overlooked As Icc Names Kusal Mendis Best Test Cricketer Of 2024

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel has declared young cricketer Saim Ayub fully fit ahead of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10)

Opening batsman Saim Ayub and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will join Peshawar Zalmi today while most of the players have already reported to the team management.

The Peshawar Zalmi players will have their first practice session at Islamabad Club, while Babar Azam will join the team upon his return from New Zealand.

It is recalled that Ayub had been ruled out for 10 from the date of his ankle injury (January 3) . However, after completing his rehab in London, he celebrated Eid in Karachi with his family.

The six-team tournament is scheduled to commence from 11 April at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will conclude on 18 May, with the final taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 34 matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, for the first time in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, fans will be able to enjoy full-match Urdu commentary throughout the tournament.

