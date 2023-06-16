Wapda face Lahore, Islamabad take on Karachi Green in National Women's Basketball semifinals

LAHORE – Wapda will face Lahore Division while Islamabad Division will vie against Karachi Green in the semifinals of the National Women's Basketball Championship 2023 at Gulshan Iqbal Sports Complex today (Friday).
The national championship is being organised by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary Khalid Bashir also watched these matches in the presence of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others.
In the first quarterfinal, Wapda defeated Karachi Yellow 89-07. Kainat scored 20, Saharash 18, Urooj 10 for Wapda while Ishaal Chishti scored 5 and Mahim Makram 2 for Karachi Yellow. In the second quarterfinal, Islamabad Division defeated Peshawar Division 56-12. Asma scored 22, Omani 14, Momina 4, Asia 6 and Daniya 3 while Sarosh scored 2 points for Peshawar.
The third quarterfinal was won by Karachi Green, who defeated Quetta Division by 36-7. Rida Noor scored 17, Jawaria Zahid 6, Noor Fatima 4 for Karachi Green, while Halima Khan hit 5 and Laiba Khan 2 points for Quetta. In the fourth and last quarterfinal, Lahore Division defeated Karachi Blues 42-27. Fareeha scored 12 points, Feroza 8 and Rida 8 for Lahore while Amtal Amsala scored 8, Dina Rizvi 6, Kainat Chishti 4 for Karachi Blues.
Both semifinals of the championship will be played today (Friday). In the first semifinal, Wapda and Lahore Division teams will compete at 10 am while in the second semifinal, Karachi Green and Islamabad Division teams will vie against each other at 11:30 am.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|295.65
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.8
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
