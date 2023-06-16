Hareem Shah shares photos 'of Murtaza Wahab' enjoying in US nightclub a day after Karachi Mayor election

LAHORE – Controversial Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah on Friday shared alleged photos of newly-elected Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab.
Wahab, who is a leader of the Pakistan People Party (PPP), beat Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem Rehman in mayor election for the southern port city. He secured 173 votes while his opponent could bag 161 votes.
Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah, who is also called controversy queen, shared the photos she claimed are of the PPP politician.
کراچی کے نئے مئیر امریکہ کے ڈانس کلب میں انجوائے کرتے ہوئے۔ کچھ تصاویر میں بلکل ٹن ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/qeyM4YdBHB— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) June 15, 2023
The man could be seen posing for photos with a foreign national woman in a club. Hareem claimed the PPP leader was enjoying in a nightclub in the United States, adding he was also under the influence of alcohol.
Social media users gave mixed response as some appreciated him while others slammed him for character assassination of others.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">اگر پی ڈی ایم کے ساتھ ڈرٹی ہیری ہے تو ہمارے پاس حریم شاہ اب کر لو مقابلہ ویڈیو لیک کا ۔۔۔<br>???????????? <a href="https://t.co/Wa2b6vyNiL">https://t.co/Wa2b6vyNiL</a></p>— Fazal Karim آفریدی (ISF????????) (@FazalKarimISF) <a href="https://twitter.com/FazalKarimISF/status/1669421750856339456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="in" dir="ltr">Apny thaika uthaya huwa ha sabki character assassination karny ka?? Apky against sab sy pehly legal action hona chyai jo ap sabki character assassination karti hain… bakio ko ghalat kahny sy pehly apny uper nazar daal den bibi</p>— Adv Hamna Fida (@hamnafida7) <a href="https://twitter.com/hamnafida7/status/1669405217702461449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294
|297
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.