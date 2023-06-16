Search

Hareem Shah shares photos 'of Murtaza Wahab' enjoying in US nightclub a day after Karachi Mayor election

Web Desk 02:16 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Hareem Shah shares photos 'of Murtaza Wahab' enjoying in US nightclub a day after Karachi Mayor election
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Controversial Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah on Friday shared alleged photos of newly-elected Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Wahab, who is a leader of the Pakistan People Party (PPP), beat Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem Rehman in mayor election for the southern port city. He secured 173 votes while his opponent could bag 161 votes. 

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah, who is also called controversy queen, shared the photos she claimed are of the PPP politician.

The man could be seen posing for photos with a foreign national woman in a club. Hareem claimed the PPP leader was enjoying in a nightclub in the United States, adding he was also under the influence of alcohol. 

Social media users gave mixed response as some appreciated him while others slammed him for character assassination of others.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">اگر پی ڈی ایم کے ساتھ ڈرٹی ہیری ہے تو ہمارے پاس حریم شاہ اب کر لو مقابلہ ویڈیو لیک کا ۔۔۔<br>???????????? <a href="https://t.co/Wa2b6vyNiL">https://t.co/Wa2b6vyNiL</a></p>&mdash; Fazal Karim آفریدی (ISF????????) (@FazalKarimISF) <a href="https://twitter.com/FazalKarimISF/status/1669421750856339456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="in" dir="ltr">Apny thaika uthaya huwa ha sabki character assassination karny ka?? Apky against sab sy pehly legal action hona chyai jo ap sabki character assassination karti hain… bakio ko ghalat kahny sy pehly apny uper nazar daal den bibi</p>&mdash; Adv Hamna Fida (@hamnafida7) <a href="https://twitter.com/hamnafida7/status/1669405217702461449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

