Zhalay Sarhadi grills Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over honey trapping controversy

Pakistani actress Zhalay Sarhadi recently confronted renowned playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar with tough questions regarding his involvement in a honey trapping scheme.

The actress appeared as a guest on a digital platform’s podcast, where she shared her views on various topics, including the leaked videos of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

Zhalay pointed out that Qamar claimed his inappropriate videos were made at gunpoint, while the accused in the case, Aamna Urooj, also stated she was forced into the situation and later blackmailed. Continuing her remarks, Zhalay questioned why no guns were visible in the videos if both Qamar and Urooj were supposedly under duress.

She further questioned why the videos were unclear if they were filmed at gunpoint. Zhalay argued that if the videos were made under such circumstances, the camera should have been clearly visible. She also compared the situation to kidnappers, who typically make clear ransom videos with direct demands.

Zhalay added that none of the leaked videos indicated that Qamar was being held at gunpoint.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been in the headlines recently after falling victim to a honey trapping scheme orchestrated by a criminal gang, leading to his release after paying a ransom. The main suspect in the case claimed to possess two videos of Qamar, each approximately an hour and a half long.

The suspect later leaked the videos in two parts: one showing Qamar smoking with a girl sitting very close to him in a private room, and the other showing him in an inappropriate state with the woman.