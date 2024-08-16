Search

Hamid M. Ismail launches Ismail Global: A new venture rooted in legacy and innovation

10:41 AM | 16 Aug, 2024
Hamid M. Ismail launches Ismail Global: A new venture rooted in legacy and innovation

KARACHI – Hamid M. Ismail, CEO of Bisconni & Executive Director of Ismail Industries, is proud to announce the launch of Ismail Global, a venture dedicated to transforming lives through innovative products and services in Pakistan and globally.

Reflecting on his family's legacy, Hamid Ismail shares, "Ismail Global is built on the values and mentorship passed down through generations. Our mission, driven by a culture of excellence and innovation, is to create meaningful solutions that improve lives globally."

After fourteen years of steering Bisconni and Ismail Industries to new heights, Hamid Ismail is now channeling his expertise and vision into Ismail Global. He emphasizes, "I will be guided by the values instilled in me by my family, especially the mentorship and support from Muhammad, Maqsood, and Miftah Ismail. My commitment is to build a business that goes beyond profit, focusing on creating solutions that truly matter - solutions that enrich the lives of those we serve and contribute to a better, brighter future."

As Hamid Ismail steps away from day-to-day operations at Bisconni and Ismail Industries, he reflects on the significant achievements of the last 14 years. Under his leadership, Bisconni and Ismail Industries saw unmatched financial results, high levels of employee engagement, and unparalleled customer loyalty. "I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best professionals in the FMCG industry, overcoming challenges, and celebrating successes," he added. "Most importantly, I am deeply grateful for the bonds we've formed - relationships that transcend work and have become friendships for life."

As Hamid Ismail embarks on this new journey, the future with Ismail Global stands as a testament to his commitment to pushing the boundaries - one that transcends profits and touches lives in meaningful ways.

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

