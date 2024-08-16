KP Minister Shakeel Khan resigns over disagreements with CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR – Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Communication and Works, has resigned from his position. He stated that he has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and will disclose the reasons for his resignation in the assembly.

Shakeel Khan mentioned that his disagreements with the Chief Minister are based on principles, but he remains loyal to the founder of PTI. He also declared his willingness to be held accountable on all forums.

The provincial minister accused Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of acting on the instructions of others and compromising the provincial government’s fundamental principles and promises. He asserted that the government has abandoned its principled stance, leading to poor governance and corruption that have undermined the party’s manifesto.

Shakeel Khan alleged that the Chief Minister was interfering in his department, making it difficult for him to work due to the corruption and bad governance in the province. He vowed to continue raising his voice against these issues.

According to sources, Shakeel Khan had previously lodged complaints about corruption in Ali Amin Gandapur’s cabinet, leading to the formation of a committee to investigate corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources further revealed that Shakeel Khan had differences with other Chief Ministers as well, including former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It was also reported that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was considering a cabinet reshuffle, and there were discussions about removing Shakeel Khan. However, Shakeel Khan submitted his resignation before he could be dismissed by the Chief Minister.