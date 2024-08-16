KP Minister Shakeel Khan resigns over disagreements with CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR – Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Communication and Works, has resigned from his position. He stated that he has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and will disclose the reasons for his resignation in the assembly.
Shakeel Khan mentioned that his disagreements with the Chief Minister are based on principles, but he remains loyal to the founder of PTI. He also declared his willingness to be held accountable on all forums.
The provincial minister accused Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of acting on the instructions of others and compromising the provincial government’s fundamental principles and promises. He asserted that the government has abandoned its principled stance, leading to poor governance and corruption that have undermined the party’s manifesto.
Shakeel Khan alleged that the Chief Minister was interfering in his department, making it difficult for him to work due to the corruption and bad governance in the province. He vowed to continue raising his voice against these issues.
According to sources, Shakeel Khan had previously lodged complaints about corruption in Ali Amin Gandapur’s cabinet, leading to the formation of a committee to investigate corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Sources further revealed that Shakeel Khan had differences with other Chief Ministers as well, including former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
It was also reported that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was considering a cabinet reshuffle, and there were discussions about removing Shakeel Khan. However, Shakeel Khan submitted his resignation before he could be dismissed by the Chief Minister.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
