Will mobile phone service be suspended on Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum?

LAHORE – Mobile phone service will be partially suspended in 10 districts of Punjab province.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, mobile phone service will be partially suspended in 10 districts of the province. The service will be unavailable at specific locations of gatherings from 5 AM to 11 PM.

The districts affected by the partial suspension include Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the provincial Home Department has sent a formal request to the federal government on behalf of the police for this measure.