Turkey allows visa-free entry to this Muslim country: Details inside

ANKARA - Türkiye has announced that it will introduce visa-free entry for some Iraqi nationals in a welcome development for the country long marred by violence.
The relaxation would help those aged under 15 and over 50, and the decision - made during the fourth session of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism - would be effective from September 1.
The move follows extensive negotiations between the two nations, which were further advanced during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad earlier this year. The visa exemption is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and simplifying travel for specific groups of Iraqi citizens.
Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan revealed the development at a press conference with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
“We have resolved to implement visa exemptions for Iraqi individuals below 15 and above 50, starting from September 1,” Fidan stated, describing the policy as a means to strengthen ties between the neighboring countries.
The new policy is expected to boost cross-border travel, with Türkiye anticipating increased visits from Iraq, both for family reunions and business engagements. It would also cement people-to-people contact.
