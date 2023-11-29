Hajj 2024 cost to be reduced by another Rs 50,000, confirms minister

Search

03:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmad has confirmed that the cost for Hajj 2024 will be reduced further.

Talking to a private news media outlet on Tuesday, the minister announced that the government had already reduced the amount of Hajj by one hundred thousand rupees and the cost would be slashed by Rs. 50, 000 more in the next few days; the amount would be deposited back to the account of the pilgrims.

The minister reiterated the facilities to be provided to the pilgrims during the religious trip including free mobile SIM cards with internet roaming packages, adding that a new mobile application would also facilitate the pilgrims through navigation support.

The federal government announced the details for Hajj 2024 a few days back under which a short Hajj package has been introduced for the very first time, ensuring completion within 25 days. The cost of Short Hajj stands at Rs 1,140, 000 for individuals from the southern region(Burewala, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Dera Ghazi Khan) and Rs 1,150, 000 for those from the northern areas (Mansehra, Naran, Kaghan, Gilgit, Chilas, Passu and Karimabad).

For the regular Long Hajj package, pilgrims will have an extended journey lasting up to 42 days, with eight of those days spent in Medinah. The federal government has also retained the Sponsorship Scheme under which overseas Pakistanis can perform Hajj and it is expected that there will be no balloting for those applying through this scheme.

'Those overseas Pakistanis having no bank account can open an Asaan account after arrival in Pakistan so that reimbursement (if any) can be made in case of changes in the cost of Hajj,' said a spokesperson of the religious affairs ministry and added that a bank account is mandatory for those applying through regular Hajj scheme from within Pakistan.

It bears mentioning that the government has announced to start accepting applications for Hajj from November 27th and the process would continue till December 12th. 

