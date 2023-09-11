Search

Immigration

Man onboard Mumbai-Guwahati flight gropes female flyer: Details inside

Web Desk 10:28 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Man onboard Mumbai-Guwahati flight gropes female flyer: Details inside

MUMBAI - In another case of sexual harassment, a man was arrested by authorities in India after he was alleged of touching a female co-passenger inappropriately.

The incident happened on the IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Guwahati on Saturday when a male passenger allegedly lifted the armrest and repeatedly groped a female passenger.

The flight, 6E-5319 departed Mumbai after 9 p.m. but the ordeal of the woman started after she saw that the armrest she had lowered was raised.

Telling the harrowing details of the incident, the woman revealed that while on the aisle seat, she had fallen asleep after the cabin lights were dimmed.

The woman woke up to find the armrest raised and a male co-passenger leaning close to her. The woman didn’t think too much about it, put the armrest down again, and went back to sleep; however, after some time, she woke up to find the male passenger’s hands on her.

As the male passengers' eyes were shut, the woman said she didn’t want to jump to conclusions and waited, while pretending to be asleep.

The sinister designs of the male passengers were laid bare when after a couple of minutes, the woman found the co-passenger again groping her and touching himself inappropriately.

The woman finally pulled the male passenger's hand away, turned the seat lights on, and called the cabin crew.

Soon afterward, the flyer started apologizing for what he did but the crew intervened and started questioning the flyer while analyzing the situation. 

The carrier, IndiGo, said in a statement that the passenger was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival.

“An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required,” the airline statement said.

Meanwhile, the woman, in her social media post, thanked the airline and the airport authorities as well as the witness who stayed back at the police station to register the case.

“The world needs more people like you,” she wrote.

There have been multiple incidents of sexual harassment onboard flights heading to or from India. In one of the most recent famous incidents, a male Indian was accused of peeing on an elderly woman.

Shankar Mishra was arrested and interrogated after he was found to have urinated on a woman in her 70s on board an Air India aircraft from New York to New Delhi.

The incident occurred back in November 2022 and the Indian flag carrier reportedly filed a case and recommended putting the man on the no-fly list for the incident.

It was reported that the intoxicated passenger exposed himself and urinated on an elderly woman who was sitting in the aisle seat.

The woman first informed the cabin crew, but they did not detain the disruptive passenger who, according to the complainant, unzipped his pants and relieved himself.

Sharing her ordeal, the woman said her clothes and bag were completely soaked in urine after which the air hostess took her to the toilet where she cleaned herself.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:43 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

This country aims to waive visa fees for Chinese tour groups: Details ...

11:07 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Karachi airport gets latest equipment from Australia to combat visa ...

11:15 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

PIA's crisis deepens as spare parts supply likely to be suspended ...

12:44 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia to deport 11 Pakistanis but after jail term completion: ...

07:51 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Hidden bathroom camera on flight triggers FBI investigations: Details ...

07:12 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Italy's airport staff announces protest: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

10:40 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in Super Four match

Horoscope

08:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 11 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: