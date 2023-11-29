Japan relaxes visa rules for this Muslim country: Details inside

TOKYO - The authorities in Japan have announced a relaxation in the visa requirements for Saudi nationals, unveiling a multiple-entry visa program subject to certain conditions.
In an announcement on Wednesday, the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia disclosed that this new visa initiative targets short-term visits encompassing tourism, business ventures, and familial or friendly visits.
Under the amended visa regime, Saudi nationals would be allowed a visa that will allow a 90-day stay within a validity period of three years.
Set to commence on December 4, applicants will need to personally visit the embassy or consulate-general to complete the application process; contrarily, single-entry visas can still be applied for online.
'We hope that the several visa relaxation measures taken by the Japanese government will lead to closer and deeper ties between the peoples of Japan and Saudi Arabia,' the embassy commented on the initiative.
Japan, an archipelago situated in East Asia, comprises four main islands—Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku—along with over 6,800 smaller islands.
With a population of over 125 million inhabitants, Japan is a vibrant fusion of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and world-class cuisine, Japan attracts millions of tourists annually, welcoming over 30 million visitors in recent years.
The country offers a myriad of business opportunities, especially in technological innovation, automotive manufacturing, electronics, and robotics. Japan's culture is deeply rooted in tradition, evident in its tea ceremonies, intricate art forms like origami, and timeless architecture such as temples and castles. Yet, it seamlessly intertwines with modernity seen in its bustling cities, advanced infrastructure, and a global influence on popular culture, including anime and gaming.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
