Japan relaxes visa rules for this Muslim country: Details inside

TOKYO - The authorities in Japan have announced a relaxation in the visa requirements for Saudi nationals, unveiling a multiple-entry visa program subject to certain conditions.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia disclosed that this new visa initiative targets short-term visits encompassing tourism, business ventures, and familial or friendly visits.

Under the amended visa regime, Saudi nationals would be allowed a visa that will allow a 90-day stay within a validity period of three years.

Set to commence on December 4, applicants will need to personally visit the embassy or consulate-general to complete the application process; contrarily, single-entry visas can still be applied for online.

'We hope that the several visa relaxation measures taken by the Japanese government will lead to closer and deeper ties between the peoples of Japan and Saudi Arabia,' the embassy commented on the initiative.

Japan, an archipelago situated in East Asia, comprises four main islands—Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku—along with over 6,800 smaller islands.

With a population of over 125 million inhabitants, Japan is a vibrant fusion of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and world-class cuisine, Japan attracts millions of tourists annually, welcoming over 30 million visitors in recent years.

The country offers a myriad of business opportunities, especially in technological innovation, automotive manufacturing, electronics, and robotics. Japan's culture is deeply rooted in tradition, evident in its tea ceremonies, intricate art forms like origami, and timeless architecture such as temples and castles. Yet, it seamlessly intertwines with modernity seen in its bustling cities, advanced infrastructure, and a global influence on popular culture, including anime and gaming.