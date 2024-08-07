Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

TEHRAN - Citizens from Iran and Tajikistan will be able to travel visa-free to each other’s country as a final date for allowing such a liberty has been announced.

Both the countries had signed a landmark agreement abolishing visa requirements for citizens of both nation and from August 10, travelers from these countries can explore each other's territories visa-free for up to 90 days per year, with an initial 30-day limit.

It is to be noted that the visa-free scheme will initially be implemented for travelers using the Dushanbe-Tehran and Tehran-Dushanbe air routes.

Though Iran has been easing visa restrictions for multiple countries, the visa-free regime for Tajikistan was envisioned by late President Ebrahim Raisi and now Ministries of Iran and Tajikistan are deliberating upon finalizing the implementation of the visa-free travel pact.

Iran and Tajikistan have been discussing the visa-free issue for months. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments on the cancellation of visa requirements was signed in Dushanbe in November last year during Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit, however, the release of the official letter implies that the visa-free regime might soon take effect.

Tajikistan has also made headlines with a recent agreement with Pakistan, exempting official passport holders from visa requirements.