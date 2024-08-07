Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

TEHRAN - Citizens from Iran and Tajikistan will be able to travel visa-free to each other’s country as a final date for allowing such a liberty has been announced.
Both the countries had signed a landmark agreement abolishing visa requirements for citizens of both nation and from August 10, travelers from these countries can explore each other's territories visa-free for up to 90 days per year, with an initial 30-day limit.
It is to be noted that the visa-free scheme will initially be implemented for travelers using the Dushanbe-Tehran and Tehran-Dushanbe air routes.
Though Iran has been easing visa restrictions for multiple countries, the visa-free regime for Tajikistan was envisioned by late President Ebrahim Raisi and now Ministries of Iran and Tajikistan are deliberating upon finalizing the implementation of the visa-free travel pact.
Iran and Tajikistan have been discussing the visa-free issue for months. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments on the cancellation of visa requirements was signed in Dushanbe in November last year during Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit, however, the release of the official letter implies that the visa-free regime might soon take effect.
Tajikistan has also made headlines with a recent agreement with Pakistan, exempting official passport holders from visa requirements.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.