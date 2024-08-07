Search

Immigration

Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

TEHRAN - Citizens from Iran and Tajikistan will be able to travel visa-free to each other’s country as a final date for allowing such a liberty has been announced.

Both the countries had signed a landmark agreement abolishing visa requirements for citizens of both nation and from August 10, travelers from these countries can explore each other's territories visa-free for up to 90 days per year, with an initial 30-day limit.

It is to be noted that the visa-free scheme will initially be implemented for travelers using the Dushanbe-Tehran and Tehran-Dushanbe air routes.

Though Iran has been easing visa restrictions for multiple countries, the visa-free regime for Tajikistan was envisioned by late President Ebrahim Raisi and now Ministries of Iran and Tajikistan are deliberating upon finalizing the implementation of the visa-free travel pact.

Iran and Tajikistan have been discussing the visa-free issue for months. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments on the cancellation of visa requirements was signed in Dushanbe in November last year during Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit, however, the release of the official letter implies that the visa-free regime might soon take effect.

Tajikistan has also made headlines with a recent agreement with Pakistan, exempting official passport holders from visa requirements. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Canada set to discourage foreign workers' employment, confirms ...

02:25 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

What are requirements for UAE tourist visa? Pakistan's ambassador ...

12:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

09:33 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Pakistan warns citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon as fears of ...

02:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Germany increases proof of funds requirement for international ...

02:04 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

Immigration

01:49 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

05:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This country has stopped issuing visas but for limited time: Details ...

12:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka suspends e-visa issuance: Here’s why

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details ...

01:46 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:21 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

PTI moves SC against Election Act Amendment Bill

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: