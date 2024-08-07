PTI knocks at Supreme Court's door against amendments to Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to coalition alliance as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court against newly approved Election Act Amendment Bill, calling it unconstitutional.
Advocate Salman Akram Raja is representing Party Chairman Barrister Gohar in his petition which was filed under Article 184(3) against the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The petition claims that the bill, passed despite significant opposition, violates constitutional principles and is unlawful.
Imran Khan's party urged court to prevent ECP from allocating reserved seats to other political parties until the issue is resolved.
The party has already submitted its own lists for these seats and argues that, following the Supreme Court’s July 12 ruling, it is entitled to reserved seats for women and non-Muslims.
PTI lamented new legislation, saying it undermines democratic norms and asserting that the Supreme Court should have the final say on legal interpretations.
Last month, the country's top electoral watchdog ECP confirmed its commitment to the Supreme Court’s ruling, allowing PTI-backed members to participate in assembly proceedings, and instructed its legal team to address any potential issues with implementation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
