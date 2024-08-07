PTI knocks at Supreme Court's door against amendments to Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to coalition alliance as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court against newly approved Election Act Amendment Bill, calling it unconstitutional.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja is representing Party Chairman Barrister Gohar in his petition which was filed under Article 184(3) against the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition claims that the bill, passed despite significant opposition, violates constitutional principles and is unlawful.

Imran Khan's party urged court to prevent ECP from allocating reserved seats to other political parties until the issue is resolved.

The party has already submitted its own lists for these seats and argues that, following the Supreme Court’s July 12 ruling, it is entitled to reserved seats for women and non-Muslims.

PTI lamented new legislation, saying it undermines democratic norms and asserting that the Supreme Court should have the final say on legal interpretations.

Last month, the country's top electoral watchdog ECP confirmed its commitment to the Supreme Court’s ruling, allowing PTI-backed members to participate in assembly proceedings, and instructed its legal team to address any potential issues with implementation.