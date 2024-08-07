Pakistan extends support for Bangladeshi people as Hasina flees amid deadly riots

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reiterated support for Bangladeshis, expressing hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to current crisis as recent riots saw hundreds of casualties and government ouster.
Ministry of Foreign Office issued a statement highlighting confidence in the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi people to guide them toward a harmonious future.
The unrest in Dhaka started in July when student groups protested against a controversial government job quota system. This unrest evolved into a larger movement demanding the removal of Sheikh Hasina, who has been in power for 15 years and was re-elected for a fourth term in January. The violence has resulted in over 200 fatalities.
The country's former PM fled country by helicopter on Monday after losing military support. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the army chief, announced on national television that Hasina had resigned and that a caretaker government would be formed.
He urged an end to the violence and addressed the country’s suffering and economic impact, following the looting of Hasina’s residence by celebratory crowds.
Protesters are advocating for new interim government with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as chief adviser.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
