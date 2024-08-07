Pakistan extends support for Bangladeshi people as Hasina flees amid deadly riots

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reiterated support for Bangladeshis, expressing hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to current crisis as recent riots saw hundreds of casualties and government ouster.

Ministry of Foreign Office issued a statement highlighting confidence in the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi people to guide them toward a harmonious future.

The unrest in Dhaka started in July when student groups protested against a controversial government job quota system. This unrest evolved into a larger movement demanding the removal of Sheikh Hasina, who has been in power for 15 years and was re-elected for a fourth term in January. The violence has resulted in over 200 fatalities.

The country's former PM fled country by helicopter on Monday after losing military support. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the army chief, announced on national television that Hasina had resigned and that a caretaker government would be formed.

He urged an end to the violence and addressed the country’s suffering and economic impact, following the looting of Hasina’s residence by celebratory crowds.

Protesters are advocating for new interim government with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as chief adviser.