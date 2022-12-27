Laptop fire forces unscheduled landing at Chicago airport

WASHINGTON - A Frankfurt-bound Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles made an unscheduled landing in Chicago after a passenger’s laptop caught fire, the airline said.

The landing was made at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday as a precautionary step after an overheated laptop fueled a small fire in the passenger cabin; the fire was out by the time the plane made the landing without any casualties or injuries.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 6:27 p.m. EST and made the landing at Chicago O’Hare at 10:22 p.m. EST, ending the flight six hours early.

The airline said in a statement that two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the landing. The airline stated its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.