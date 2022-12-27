Karachi intermediate student answers question on Newton's Rings with Ali Zafar’s 'Jhoom', video goes viral

While some candidates resort to using illegal ways to pass exams, others write gibberish to fool the paper checkers. One such case has surfaced in the country’s largest city Karachi.
In the nearly one and half minute clip, a paper marking staff member pointed out the Physics paper, recorded the gibberish answer, and shared the video online.
When asked why the central fringe in Newton's rings is dark, an unidentified candidate answered the tricky question with his poetic approach.
“Bara Khatarnak paper diya hai, Qasam sai dil dukhta hai,” he first wrote and then put lyrics of Ali Zafar's song Jhoom, that recently created waves after 11 years of its release.
“Meri Jan maine tujhe dekha hastay huae gallon mai, Baybus Khayalon mai, Nadiyon mai Naalon mai…” he wrote in answer, and covered at least two pages of the answer sheets to deceive paper checking staff – an old cliché used by low academic achievers.
The man who shot the clip and shared it on social media also praised the dedication of the Intermediate student who also put an interlude between phrases, in yet another attempt to fill answer sheet and trick staff.
The daring candidate also clarified his stance behind the move, confessing to sleep during the lectures, and told the paper checker to ‘Leave him alone’.
Before concluding his legendary answer, he also rebuked Isaac Newton for trapping students with concepts not so easy to understand and urged the checker to give him grace marks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.15
|Euro
|EUR
|260
|262.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296
|299
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.2
|69.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.2
|65.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.5
|153.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|599.97
|604.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|165.95
|167.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.29
|2.34
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
