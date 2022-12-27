Search

PakistanViral

Karachi intermediate student answers question on Newton's Rings with Ali Zafar’s 'Jhoom', video goes viral

Web Desk 11:54 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Karachi intermediate student answers question on Newton's Rings with Ali Zafar’s 'Jhoom', video goes viral

While some candidates resort to using illegal ways to pass exams, others write gibberish to fool the paper checkers. One such case has surfaced in the country’s largest city Karachi.

In the nearly one and half minute clip, a paper marking staff member pointed out the Physics paper, recorded the gibberish answer, and shared the video online.

When asked why the central fringe in Newton's rings is dark, an unidentified candidate answered the tricky question with his poetic approach.

Bara Khatarnak paper diya hai, Qasam sai dil dukhta hai,” he first wrote and then put lyrics of Ali Zafar's song Jhoom, that recently created waves after 11 years of its release.

Meri Jan maine tujhe dekha hastay huae gallon mai, Baybus Khayalon mai, Nadiyon mai Naalon mai…” he wrote in answer, and covered at least two pages of the answer sheets to deceive paper checking staff –  an old cliché used by low academic achievers.

The man who shot the clip and shared it on social media also praised the dedication of the Intermediate student who also put an interlude between phrases, in yet another attempt to fill answer sheet and trick staff.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2022-12-27/karachi-intermediate-student-answers-newton-s-rings-question-with-ali-zafar-s-jhoom-video-goes-viral-1672164680-1680.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2022-12-27/karachi-intermediate-student-answers-newton-s-rings-question-with-ali-zafar-s-jhoom-video-goes-viral-1672164680-1680.mp4

The daring candidate also clarified his stance behind the move, confessing to sleep during the lectures, and told the paper checker to ‘Leave him alone’.

Before concluding his legendary answer, he also rebuked Isaac Newton for trapping students with concepts not so easy to understand and urged the checker to give him grace marks.

51-year old MBBS student who failed exam 24 times told by Court to stop trying

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Reham Khan’s children dance their heart out at mother’s wedding, videos go viral

11:28 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Flour price reaches record high at Rs2500 per 20-kg bag in Karachi

01:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik win hearts with new romantic video

12:49 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Reham Khan’s third husband Mirza Bilal trolls Imran Khan in viral videos

11:48 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Comedian Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Dr Azeemah Nakhoda

11:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania moves sessions court for bail in video leak case

06:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Beware of these apps providing cheap and quick loans in Pakistan!

12:21 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.15
Euro EUR 260 262.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296 299
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.2 69.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.2 65.8
Australian Dollar AUD 152.5 153.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.97 604.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.95 167.3
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.29 2.34
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: