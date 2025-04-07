Harry Brook appointed England’s white-ball captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board has appointed Harry Brook as the new captain of England’s ODI and T20 teams.

According to the ECB, Harry Brook, a batter from Yorkshire, has been named as the new white-ball captain of England, taking over from Jos Buttler.

It is worth noting that England’s team failed to win a single match in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and due to the team’s poor performance, Jos Buttler resigned from the captaincy.

Harry Brook expressed his joy at being appointed captain, calling it a great honor to lead England’s white-ball team.

He thanked his family and coaches for their constant support, stating that without their belief and support, he wouldn’t have reached this position.

Harry Brook made his debut for England in January 2022 and has since represented the country in 26 ODIs and 44 T20 matches, scoring 1614 runs, including one century and nine half-centuries.