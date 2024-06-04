Search

SportsT20 World Cup

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost Pakistan, says Ahmad Shahzad

Web Desk
11:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost Pakistan, says Ahmad Shahzad

LAHORE - Ahmad Shahzad, a seasoned Pakistani cricketer, expressed concerns about Babar Azam XI, opining that the team is not in a position to bring results in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahmad, a cricketer turned analyst, recently shared a vlog on his YouTube channel in which he called for holding cricket team members accountable for the ongoing biggest cricket event.

As several cricketers started their YouTube channels to connect with fans, Ahmed is the latest known face to share inside word and provide behind-the-scenes content on the video streaming platform.

He lamented the same old batting order and said it wouldn't work in the long run. Regarding the middle order, which acts as a backbone between the top and lower order, he raised questions about the current players.

The senior cricketer called out the Pakistan Cricket Board’s timid approach, which has been seen in New Zealand, Ireland, and other recent series. He lamented the performance of most players, from management to big guns.

Sharing his views, he further linked selection without merit to haphazard performance and said selectors are not utilizing the team’s resources.

Firing salvo at Asst. Coach Azhar Mahmood and Wahab Riaz for an unrealistic approach with Usama Mir and other players. Shahzad was of the view that there were no positive developments under the current setup.

He further expressed annoyance over agents promoting players and ended the vlog by focusing on accountability for the current setup.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost ...

08:01 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan announce 24-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against ...

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation

02:19 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Fazalhaq Farooqi takes five-fer as Afghanistan defeat Uganda in T20 ...

01:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

10:42 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: England faces Scotland today – See Match ...

Most viewed

08:54 AM | 3 Jun, 2024

Pakistani boxer beats American opponent to win shot at WBC World ...

09:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan shares details of his 8-year-long love story

03:31 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia promises Hajj invitation to Pakistan Cricket Team for ...

10:36 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dallas to take part in ICC T20 World ...

10:36 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup ...

10:36 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

Virat Kohli receives ICC ODI Player of the Year Award

Advertisement

Latest

11:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan fines 6 catering companies for not meeting service standards for Hajj pilgrims

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: