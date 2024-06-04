T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost Pakistan, says Ahmad Shahzad

LAHORE - Ahmad Shahzad, a seasoned Pakistani cricketer, expressed concerns about Babar Azam XI, opining that the team is not in a position to bring results in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahmad, a cricketer turned analyst, recently shared a vlog on his YouTube channel in which he called for holding cricket team members accountable for the ongoing biggest cricket event.

As several cricketers started their YouTube channels to connect with fans, Ahmed is the latest known face to share inside word and provide behind-the-scenes content on the video streaming platform.

He lamented the same old batting order and said it wouldn't work in the long run. Regarding the middle order, which acts as a backbone between the top and lower order, he raised questions about the current players.

The senior cricketer called out the Pakistan Cricket Board’s timid approach, which has been seen in New Zealand, Ireland, and other recent series. He lamented the performance of most players, from management to big guns.

Sharing his views, he further linked selection without merit to haphazard performance and said selectors are not utilizing the team’s resources.

Firing salvo at Asst. Coach Azhar Mahmood and Wahab Riaz for an unrealistic approach with Usama Mir and other players. Shahzad was of the view that there were no positive developments under the current setup.

He further expressed annoyance over agents promoting players and ended the vlog by focusing on accountability for the current setup.