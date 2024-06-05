Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 5 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 277 280.05 Euro EUR 299 302 UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45 356.95 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2 Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184 Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55 Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206 China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84 Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96 Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78 New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91 Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2 Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205 Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43 Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96 Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74



