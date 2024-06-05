Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile market

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi saw killing of a TikToker who was filming daily life content in a busy mobile market.

The 24-year-old Saad Ahmed was killed by security guard Ahmed Gul who opened fire from an assault rifle, leaving TikToker dead on spot.

Police told media that guard had a heated debate with Saad Ahmed as he stopped him from filming in public. The guard has been arrested and during probe, he told cops that the person was disturbing him with his gestures while recording the video.

The police noted that the guard is employed by a private security company, and his weapon, has been seized. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, and further investigations are underway.

To the surprise, the security guard revealed that he had never been trained to use a weapon by his security company while he was working for quite some time.