Pakistan

Pakistani court stops execution of five ex-Navy officers sentenced to death

08:40 AM | 5 Jun, 2024
Pakistani court stops execution of five ex-Navy officers sentenced to death
RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court has stopped execution of five former Navy officers sentenced to death after a court martial over links with the militant group and for plotting conspiracy.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC stayed the death sentence but noted that court is reviewing the petitioners' claims of an unfair trial and violations of their constitutional rights to life under Articles 9 and 10.

The petitioners, Arslan Nazeer Satti, Muhammad Hamad, Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Hamad Ahmed Khan, and Irfanullah, were sentenced to death by a court-martial. The legal counsel of former servicemen lamented an unjust trial and that they were denied proper representation.

The court further expressed concerns that the evidence against the petitioners was not shared with the legal team and that they were denied access to the court of inquiry’s documents and records.

During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General of Pakistan told court that the Chief of Naval Staff has the authority to grant access to the documents and believes that sharing them could compromise national security.

The court asked CNS to provide his position on the matter within three weeks, and the case has been adjourned until July 1, 2024.

Karachi Naval Dockyard Attack

Navy tribunal sentenced five naval officers to death for their involvement in a failed attack on the Karachi Naval Dockyard on September 6, 2014.

The officers were convicted of mutiny, conspiracy, carrying weapons, and having links to the ISIS. The trial concluded on April 12, with the verdict announced two days later.

The attack aimed to hijack a naval vessel to attack US Navy ships, resulting in one officer and three attackers dead, and seven sailors wounded. 

