Pakistan fines 6 catering companies for not meeting service standards for Hajj pilgrims

The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has fined six catering companies a total of SAR 263,580 ($71,000) for not meeting meal service standards for Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah, according to state-run media on Tuesday.

The PHM has hired nine catering companies to feed about 70,105 pilgrims performing Hajj under the government scheme this year. Since May 9, over 55,990 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia on 217 flights.

Pakistan has a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims this year. Around 70,000 will go under the government scheme, and the rest will use private tour operators.

The fines were mainly for breaking contract terms to ensure the pilgrims received clean, timely food without supply disruptions, PHM officials told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The PHM is closely monitoring food hygiene and quality, ensuring meals are provided on time. Catering companies were chosen through a fair and competitive bidding process to offer the safest and healthiest food to pilgrims. The hiring process for caterers started last November after federal approval to provide quality food at SAR 35 per person per day.

PHM officials said food coordinators are continuously overseeing food preparation and kitchen operations. They recheck food quality and quantity when it arrives at the pilgrims' accommodations. The daily menu includes Pakistani and continental cuisines, with flexible serving times to avoid rush. Menu items include meat, lentils, vegetables, rice, two types of bread, yogurt, fruit, sweets, tea, and water.

The APP reported that there is a feedback system, including a digital app, that has resolved 506 food-related complaints. Manually registered complaints are also being addressed. A 400-member Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM) is on site, and Pakistan has set up two hospitals and 11 dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah for pilgrim healthcare.

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage is expected to take place from June 14-19. Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation, which started on May 9, will continue until June 9.