Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

LAHORE – Pakistanis are gearing up for Eid ul Adha 2024, with only a week left in Islamic festival and the government of Punjab has decided to pay June salaries to government employees ahead of Eid.
Reports in local media suggest that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that advance salaries be disbursed before Eid ul Adha.
Finance Department of the provincial government has started preparations to ensure that salaries are paid before June 13, per reports.
The process of salary distribution will start next week, as the provincial government aimed at providing financial relief to employees for Eid expenses.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan earlier announced that Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated nationwide on June 17, based on the sighting of the moon marking the start of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah on June 8. The committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, gathered information from zonal committees across the country to make this decision.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
