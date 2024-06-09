Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

LAHORE – Pakistanis are gearing up for Eid ul Adha 2024, with only a week left in Islamic festival and the government of Punjab has decided to pay June salaries to government employees ahead of Eid.

Reports in local media suggest that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that advance salaries be disbursed before Eid ul Adha.

Finance Department of the provincial government has started preparations to ensure that salaries are paid before June 13, per reports.

The process of salary distribution will start next week, as the provincial government aimed at providing financial relief to employees for Eid expenses.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan earlier announced that Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated nationwide on June 17, based on the sighting of the moon marking the start of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah on June 8. The committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, gathered information from zonal committees across the country to make this decision.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Jun-2024/eidul-adha-2024-holidays-updates-after-zil-hajj-moon-sighting









