Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over blockbuster showdown in New York

Millions of cricket fans are waiting for T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium this Sunday. However, there are concerns about possible rain disrupting the highly anticipated game.

The key event is set to begin at 10:30 am local time, and as per early predictions, light rain showers with light winds are expected to start around 9:00 am, potentially lasting for an hour or two.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Rain Update

A brief break in the rain is predicted between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm, but another light shower is expected afterward. The rest of the day is forecasted to be dry.

Despite clear skies currently, there is still a looming threat of rain at the time of the toss. The pitch has reportedly improved for batting since India played Ireland.

It was also reported that rain could delay toss while the number of overs is unlikely to be reduced.

Although it is not raining at the moment, there is a cautionary note about sudden showers in NYC. The forecast indicates over 50pc chance of rain, but it is expected to be scattered showers rather than continuous rain.



