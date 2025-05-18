Over two dozen injured as Mexican Navy Ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK – ARM Cuauhtémoc, a training vessel of Mexican Navy, hits Brooklyn Bridge in what is said to be navigation mishap, leaving around two dozen people hurt and some of them are critical.

Reports in international media said the Mexican Navy training vessel struck famous suspension bridge in New York City while navigating under the iconic bridge when its towering masts clipped the structure, causing portions to break and fall onto the deck. Authorities say several crew members were positioned on the masts at the time, leading to multiple injuries.

🚨 #BREAKING: A search and rescue operation has been launched after a ship carrying 200 people crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge Injuries have been reported, but the extent is not yet known How the hell does this even happen?! pic.twitter.com/0CXuBeWh4S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2025

The ship was carrying more than 200 individuals as part of an annual training mission for naval cadets. Local reports suggest the vessel lost power shortly before the collision, possibly contributing to the miscalculation in height clearance.

officials confirmed that no one had fallen into the water and that the bridge had not sustained any significant damage. Emergency teams were quick to respond, and all injured crew were transported to nearby hospitals.

US Coast Guard said vessel lost tops of two masts in the impact but confirmed that all personnel had been accounted for. Mexican Navy acknowledged damage to the ship and announced that an investigation into the incident was underway.

NYC authorities also advised residents to avoid surrounding areas, including South Street Seaport in Manhattan and DUMBO in Brooklyn. The NYPD warned of traffic delays and a heightened emergency response presence.