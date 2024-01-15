US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen in Gulf of Aden

US officials said on Monday that a US-owned ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden was targeted by a missile launched from Yemen.
The vessel identified as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a bulk carrier flagged by the Marshall Islands, came under attack on Monday.
Owned by Eagle Bulk, a shipping company based in Stamford, Connecticut, the ship reportedly sustained no injuries or significant damage.
The US Central Command alleged that the incident occurred at approximately 4 pm (Sanaa time) when Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from their controlled areas in Yemen.
Despite the attack, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle continued its journey without interruption.
Earlier in the day, around 2 pm (Sanaa time), US Forces detected another anti-ship ballistic missile aimed at the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes.
Fortunately, the missile malfunctioned in flight and landed on Yemeni soil, causing no injuries or damage.
The Defence Department reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the missile strike at this time.
The incident highlights the volatile maritime situation in the region and the potential threats faced by commercial shipping.
On Jan 12, the US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Houthis in Yemen. The US Air Force’s Mideast command said it struck over 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.”
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
