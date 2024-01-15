Search

US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Web Desk
11:56 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Source: X

US officials said on Monday that a US-owned ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden was targeted by a missile launched from Yemen. 

The vessel identified as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a bulk carrier flagged by the Marshall Islands, came under attack on Monday. 

Owned by Eagle Bulk, a shipping company based in Stamford, Connecticut, the ship reportedly sustained no injuries or significant damage.

The US Central Command alleged that the incident occurred at approximately 4 pm (Sanaa time) when Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from their controlled areas in Yemen.

Despite the attack, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle continued its journey without interruption.

Earlier in the day, around 2 pm (Sanaa time), US Forces detected another anti-ship ballistic missile aimed at the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes. 

Fortunately, the missile malfunctioned in flight and landed on Yemeni soil, causing no injuries or damage.

The Defence Department reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the missile strike at this time. 

The incident highlights the volatile maritime situation in the region and the potential threats faced by commercial shipping.

On Jan 12, the US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Houthis in Yemen. The US Air Force’s Mideast command said it struck over 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.”

