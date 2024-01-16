Search

Daily Horoscope - 16th January 2024

Web Desk
08:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day may bring you unlimited prospect for investing in property business. You have to get ready for an unusual perspective. Be proactive and share profit among all partners. Stay connected with modern trends.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, try to relax your nerves as your workload has dismantled you .you have to stop working and becoming over-burdened and preoccupied. Take care of your health and follow doctor’s advices. Try to be active and agile to stress out every challenge.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you   must understand personal life and its uncountable demerits. Be a man to face any type of negative comments and keep gathering information for settling in abroad like Canada. Be a stronger and sensible man to face all odds and challenges of life.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to capitalize your talents and energies for betterment and improvement. Your life remain challenging and tough but keep struggling. Be smart and reflective on sensitive domestic affairs.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to be patient and keep going as you get closer to achieving your long-term goal, both in your personal and professional life. Your married life will bring prosperity and happiness to your life. Feel happy and contented. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be helping in trial. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. Be economical and frugal.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you have to realize the contribution of spouse. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Stay motivated and thrilled. Love to all who supported and motivated in every mission.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, life has lesson to offer you for growth and sustainability. Keep moving and fighting for the goals to achieve with pride and distinction. Spare time with friends and enjoy life precious moments. Be brave and bold during uphill tasks.
 
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, it’s high time to take care of your health for the entire family.it may turn to be worsening day by day. You have to look for happiness but that is not possible until you do something for yourself. 

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. Keep focusing for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. Follow suit certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life’s offering. Stay determined and stick to the tasks assigned.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to be facing an authoritative and unwanted force in the office .This person will help you a great deal in managing many things that are stressing you out. Focus to deliver well and ignore the gossip in house. Be positive and determined.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you must relish moments as such a character who relishes success and dignity every time it is required. Turning out as fighter but Keep fighting for a cause. Be conscious and focused in tasks assigned.

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450. 

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428. 

The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. 

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.

