Daily Horoscope - 7 September, 2023 

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 7 Sep, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20- April 19)

Today, you will be known as an adventurous, spontaneous and courageous personality altogether in business circle . Your financial matters seem to be satisfactory without making any big progress. You can expect a new challenging role that will elevate your potential. Be vigilant and active while dealing with various business groups.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you have been planning to experience the biggest luxuries of   materialistic life. You can stay spiritually inclined to become calm. It seems to be a good day as far as your finances and monetary transactions are concerned. Be optimist and focused.

Gemini (May 20- June 21)

Today, you may need to manage and manipulate things and situations diplomatically to your favor. You should avoid any Property matters and transactions. You always care for your family more than you show and express. Spend time with friends and family.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Today, you will be sensitive and emotional being take to heart straight away. You may plan of expanding your existing business lines. Investing in property may also be fruitful and profiteering. Get involved in some mystic activity tonight.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may   stand out and be unique in the public. Today, you are going to see mixed reactions to your financial aspect. You will feel like that your spouse has got his/her own priorities. You may stay in a mood to conquer the entire world today with your great and sound health.  

Virgo (August 22 - September 22)

Today, you may be offered a great investment deal from your friend and you can trust him/her for their good intentions. You can expect a great day at work. You may be promoted to a higher position but this will require you to travel.  Be motivated and thrilled.

Libra (September 22- October 23)

Today, your domestic front things may prove a little challenging for you. If you have considered a jobchange or career switch for a long time, today can be your favorite day. Keep yourself engaged in some sort of physical activity to stay active and fresh.  

Scorpio (Oct 23 –Nov 22)

Today, you will be respectful and honored among friends circle. You are today required to bring your calculation and analysis into action and invest in some promising assets or even investments. You can expect a hectic and tiring day at work. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you are the life of every party which adds your importance. Don’t be so involved in your inner feelings and avoid any regret at heart. You should not expect    in return a good financial day. Be patient and courageous. 

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, you may motivated and driven by your set of responsibilities and duties that at times, you forget that you need to care for yourself also. You may feel full of energy at the beginning of the day, but you may feel lethargic and unproductive.Stay calm and relaxed. 

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, you may show empathy but may be shining bright today at your workplace. Eating fresh and healthy should be your health mantra of the day. You may have a back pain problem so avoid activities of physical exertion, instead focus on yoga and stretching exercises. Maintain a healthy diet and daily walk.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, you have to distribute alms among the deserving and the needy in this trail. You may be the center of attraction on your domestic front.You should spend precious time with your loved ones tonight. Try to plan a trip with family. Be happy and contented what you have.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 338.7 342
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398.1 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.7 88.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 808.76 816.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.87 180.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 790.13 798.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 342.19 344.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690

