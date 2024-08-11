Mehwish Hayat shares her emotional reaction to Arshad Nadeem's victory

Arshad Nadeem has won the heart of every Pakistani through his historic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 and Pakistani celebrities are no exception.

Mehwish Hayat is one many Pakistani celebrities who have been in awe of Arshad Nadeem's performance and the pride he has brought to the crisis-hit nation.

In her latest Instagram post, Mehwish Hayat wrote, "Arshad Nadeem’s victory brought me to tears. As I watched, my heart swelled with a pride I’ve never felt before. This isn’t just a win for Pakistan—it’s a triumph of the human spirit that touches us all. ????????????

"With nothing but raw talent, sheer will and hardwork, Arshad showed the world what we’re made of. His victory is ours—every Pakistani who’s ever dared to dream. Arshad didn’t just win gold; he lit a fire in our souls.

"I’ve never been more proud to be a Pakistani. This feeling—this mix of joy, pride, and hope — I’ll cherish it forever. Thank you, @arshadnadeem29 , for showing us that our dreams have no limits!"

On day 8 of the track & field programme at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem made history by winning the first-ever Olympic gold for his country in athletics with an Olympic record of 92.97 meters in the javelin throw.