Fawad Khan all set to make television comeback after 9 years

Lollywood star Fawad Khan has a massive fan following across the world. He is famous for character portrayal of Asher Hussain from Humsafar, Zaroon from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, or Hassan from Dastaan.

After a long hiatus, Khan will be back on screen like the evergreen heartthrob he is. Khan is set to make a comeback in Mahira Khan and Adnan Sarwar’s Baarwan Khiladi scheduled to air on Express Entertainment after it originally appeared on Tapmad.

The Humsafar actor will be seen in the role of an ex-cricketer who failed in life and helps Danyal Zafar along the way.

Fans of Fawad Khan are ecstatic to watch him on the screen once again. On the work front, Fawad will appear in The Legend of Maula Jatt, and Money Back Guarantee.