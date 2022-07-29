Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to be increased from August 1

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum prices are likely to be increased by Rs10-17 per litre from August 1.

The increase has been estimated because the exchange rate has gone haywire.

A hike of Rs10 in petrol and Rs16-17 in diesel prices has been estimated without the inclusion of the petroleum levy (PL). And if the government increases the petroleum levy of Rs5 per litre on petrol, then Mogas prices have been projected at Rs15 per litre and diesel at Rs23 per litre.

The expected rise in POL prices has also been worked out without the inclusion of an increase in dealers’ margins (DMs) on POL prices by Rs2.10 per litre on petrol and Rs2.87 per litre on diesel to Rs7 per litre approved by the ECC here on Thursday.

And if the federal cabinet accords approval to this decision in the next two days, the increase in dealers’ margin will be effective from August 1, 2022.