Sajal Aly’s first look from new international film is out now!

Brilliant Pakistani actress Sajal Aly made headlines for signing an international project with Jemima Goldsmith for her upcoming cinematic venture “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”.

Goldsmith's feature film will be starring Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shabana Azmi, and Shahzad Latif. The movie is directed by Shekhar Kapur.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? will have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. #TIFF22 @Tiff_net on Sat 10th Sept. The #STUDIOCANAL, @Working_Title & @InstinctLtd production will open in UK cinemas on Jan 27, 2023. Release dates for world coming soon ???? pic.twitter.com/I2jSTOPpx9 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 28, 2022

The film follows documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), and her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), has to follow his parents’ wish of an arranged marriage to a beautiful bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe documents Kaz’s journey from London to Lahore, she wonders if there is something to learn from a profoundly different approach of finding love. Aly plays the pivotal character of Maymouna.

Aly is known for Dhoop Ki Deewar, Alif, Sinf-E-Ahaan and Ishq-E-Laa, garnering a huge following beyond borders.