Sajal Aly’s first look from new international film is out now!
Web Desk
01:08 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Brilliant Pakistani actress Sajal Aly made headlines for signing an international project with Jemima Goldsmith for her upcoming cinematic venture “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”.

Goldsmith's feature film will be starring Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shabana Azmi, and Shahzad Latif. The movie is directed by Shekhar Kapur.

The film follows documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), and her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), has to follow his parents’ wish of an arranged marriage to a beautiful bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe documents Kaz’s journey from London to Lahore, she wonders if there is something to learn from a profoundly different approach of finding love. Aly plays the pivotal character of Maymouna.

Aly is known for Dhoop Ki Deewar, Alif, Sinf-E-Ahaan and Ishq-E-Laa, garnering a huge following beyond borders.

