Reality show Tamasha Ghar heavily criticised by audience

In case the reality show buffs are missing Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar has been living up to the hype of spicing things up on television.

ARY's show began airing on August 20 with superstar Adnan Siddiqui as the host and judge. He started the first episode with his flute skills before introducing the contestants like actors Aamna Malick, Umer Aalam, Maira Khan, Humaira Asghar, Mareeha Safdar, Saeeda Imtiaz and Saim Ali.

Famous choreographers Niggah Ji is also among the contestant and has been bringing in some fun moments to the episode. The ace choreographer is making sure that the house always seems to be ready for the dances.

On the third day’s episode, all the contestants danced to Niggah’s choreographed popular song Haye Dil Bechara. However, the video of the dance spread like wildfire and has been highly criticized by the people.

All in all, the show has been deemed 'cringey' by the viewers but the rating says otherwise. The audience are regularly tuning in for the gossip, petty fights and light-hearted moments.