Reality show Tamasha Ghar heavily criticised by audience
Share
In case the reality show buffs are missing Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar has been living up to the hype of spicing things up on television.
ARY's show began airing on August 20 with superstar Adnan Siddiqui as the host and judge. He started the first episode with his flute skills before introducing the contestants like actors Aamna Malick, Umer Aalam, Maira Khan, Humaira Asghar, Mareeha Safdar, Saeeda Imtiaz and Saim Ali.
Famous choreographers Niggah Ji is also among the contestant and has been bringing in some fun moments to the episode. The ace choreographer is making sure that the house always seems to be ready for the dances.
On the third day’s episode, all the contestants danced to Niggah’s choreographed popular song Haye Dil Bechara. However, the video of the dance spread like wildfire and has been highly criticized by the people.
Big boss lover After seeing Tamasha Ghar #TamashaGhar #ARY pic.twitter.com/PlT3bxCClx— ghal ghal ????????✨ (@SycoLarki) August 20, 2022
toxic boys be like :#Tamasha pic.twitter.com/NfFiTJh1ke— anniaaa (@kyamsla_haiii) August 21, 2022
All in all, the show has been deemed 'cringey' by the viewers but the rating says otherwise. The audience are regularly tuning in for the gossip, petty fights and light-hearted moments.
Netizens compare Pakistani reality TV show ... 09:55 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
With many TV shows having more or less monotonous themes or concepts, distinguishing between originals and knockoffs is ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz ...05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
-
- Top military brass reaffirms resolve to render all possible support ...04:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022