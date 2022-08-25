Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan share adorable vlogs from Europe vacation
03:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan share adorable vlogs from Europe vacation
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are currently vacationing in Paris with their family, and are treating social users with adorable family glimpses and heart-melting videos of baby Alyana.

Dropping a plethora of adorable pictures and vlogs all the way from France, the Raqs e Bsimil actress and her husband are surely couple goals and are definitely setting the bar sky high.

Fans are enjoying lovely vlogs the Ijazat singer is making with the Laapata actress and baby Alyana during their family vacation in Europe.

On the work front, Sarah Khan received praises for Raqs-e-Bismil and Laapata. She was also seen in Ramadan drama serial Hum Tum.

Her upcoming drama serial Wabaal is expected to release soon. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. 

