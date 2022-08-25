Babar Azam, Virat Kohli all smiles while shaking hands ahead of Pakistan vs India encounter in Asia Cup

DUBAI – Cricket fans go gaga as Pakistani captain Babar Azam and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli were all smiles during the rare interaction at ICC Cricket Academy ahead of a high-octane encounter in Asia Cup.

The brief but heartwarming interaction between the players of arch rival nations soon went viral on social media.

A clip shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter account showed star batter Babar Azam, who can be seen smiling, while Kohli was seen initiating a mild chat with the Pakistani skipper.

Meet Up Of Modern Day Greats

Virat Kohli & Babar Azam#ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/5paJfXbKMR — Babar Azam FC (@prashantgoyal99) August 24, 2022

The duo greeted each other when Men in Blue were busy in practicing session ahead of the mega event. Other players from neighboring countries were also seen introducing themselves to one another in the recent clip.

Pakistani captain is an ardent supporter of Virat Kohli, who is currently out of form. Earlier, Babar shared a picture of himself and Kohli, showing his support for the former Indian captain amid a rough patch.

Indian batter also cheered Babar for extending support. “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best,” he wrote in a tweet that garnered huge praise.

Cricket between two sides is a high-voltage sport, rousing patriotic fervour on both sides of the border, this time Team Green will kick off their campaign against India on August 28, as all eyes will be on the high-stakes match.

Last year, Babar led the Pakistani squad outclassed India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai in their historic encounter.