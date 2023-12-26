Search

"Not easy being an actor" Ayeza Khan opens up about the unseen struggles in acting

Maheen Khawaja
07:41 PM | 26 Dec, 2023
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)

Ayeza Khan, the highly regarded Pakistani actress, recently took to social media to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry.

In an authentic Instagram post, Ayeza unveiled the less visible aspects of an actor's life, shedding light on the unpredictability and risks that often accompany their performances. She shared a brief video capturing a precarious moment on set where unexpected flames posed a challenge during a scene.

The director signalled the commencement of the shot with the command "Action!" Khan skillfully executed her part, flinging a large piece of flaming cloth across the set. However, the fiery act resulted in sparks being left behind on the floor. In an unforeseen turn, the bare-footed actor accidentally stepped on the remnants of the flames, eliciting a careful tiptoeing reaction.

Reflecting on the challenges actors encounter while delivering performances, Ayeza acknowledged the moments concealed from the onscreen audience. She emphasized the uncertainties that unfold during filming, expressing gratitude for divine protection amid such unforeseen circumstances.

"It’s not easy being an actor," she remarked, highlighting the intensity of a profession where performers fully immerse themselves in the moment, irrespective of unexpected challenges. "When the director says ‘Action,’ we forget what’s going to happen next and just give our best performance. Sometimes unexpected things happen on set that the onscreen audience doesn’t get to see. But Allah is protecting us, and I can’t thank Allah enough for having His protection over me every single day. And, of course, the appreciation we receive for our performance from you guys is also unparalleled. Thank you, everyone, for always supporting and loving us (actors) unconditionally. This is exactly what makes us push harder in our careers and go forward to give the best we possibly can. " 

On the work front, she is currently seen in Mein alongside Wahaj Ali and Jaan-e-Jahan alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi.

WATCH: Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse into her character for 'Jan-e-Jahan'

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

