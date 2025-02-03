Punjab to sterilise lions to control population growth

LAHORE – To regulate the rising population of lions and other big cats in Punjab, authorities will implement sterilization measures under new legislation.

All breeding farms must register their big cats, with a registration fee of Rs50,000 per animal. The buying and selling of lions and cubs is strictly banned, and legal action will be taken against those making videos with them for social media.

Director General of Punjab Wildlife, Mudassar Riaz Malik, said that the law aims to limit the population of big cats, including lions, tigers, pumas, cheetahs, and jaguars. Owners failing to register their animals will have them confiscated. If a breeding farm exceeds the allowed number of lions, the owner cannot sell them but may donate them to a zoo or another breeding facility. Gifting lions is also prohibited.

To discourage the trend of keeping big cats as pets, the government has introduced a “phase-out plan.” Owners will have 15 days to disclose their animals, followed by a mandatory registration period. Post-registration, owners must meet specific housing standards for their animals.

Additionally, breeding restrictions will be enforced, and farm owners will be encouraged to sterilize their animals. Keeping big cats at home will no longer be permitted, and such animals will be relocated to breeding farms or zoos.

Strict action, including heavy fines and confiscation, will be taken against those who fail to register their animals. This legislation aims to curb the illegal trade of big cats, prohibiting their sale, gifting, or social media content featuring them.

Punjab Wildlife estimates that there are 200 to 300 lions and other big cats in the province. The registration fee will help track their population and ensure better regulation.