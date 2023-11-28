Pakistan rupee posts marginal gains against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against US dollar as it moved up during the opening hours of trading in inter-bank market.

Before noon, the local currency was hovering at 285.53, climbing Rs0.11 in inter-bank market.

Earlier this week, the local unit registered marginal losses to settle at 285.64 against the greenback.

Globally, the US dollar moved down to three-month low against other currencies as Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates in the first half of next year.