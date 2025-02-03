In letter to army chief, Imran Khan calls for changes in policies

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been detained in jail for months in multiple cases, has written a letter Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, seeking changes in policies.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail,

Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development while talking to media outside Adiala Jail, saying he has written six-point letter in his capacity as former PM and a party head.

The first point in the letter addresses fraud in elections while the second is related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the rule of law, and the impact on the judiciary.

The PTI founder also highlighted the Al-Qadir Trust case decision in the letter, he said, adding that the fourth point is related to terrorism charges made against PTI members. The ex-PM also raised concerns the work of intelligence agencies.

Chaudhry further stated that in the letter, the PTI founder expressed solidarity with the military in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging that the soldiers are rendering sacrifices for the country. The entire nation stands with the military, Khan writes in the letter.

In the letter, the PTI founder raised voice against recently enacted PECA law, saying it will stifle criticism and poses threat to journalist community.

The letter also highlights that the country’s economy is in shaky situation, with the government halting the currency’s devaluation.

Khan has also sought formation of a judicial commission and changes in the policies.